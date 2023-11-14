Gotta go to Margotto

The occasions to dress up and go out sans child have been few and far between, so when the opportunity does arise, I jump at it.

The other week, friends and I learned that Margotto Hawaii recently unveiled its new a la carte menu, so we made it a girls night out. New selections feature cold/hot appetizers, pastas, protein and rice dishes, as well as desserts — and it is not to be missed. The truffle-centric eatery specializes in French/Japanese cuisine, and prior to dining at Margotto, my knowledge of the truffle was limited to truffle fries — while still delicious, are not an authentic experience.

Little red lip icons on the left of select items indicate the dishes chef recommends pairing with truffles, which are weighed and shaved tableside so you can watch the beauty unfold — and take that stellar video for social media.

On this recent visit, we were treated to whitish truffles ($4 per gram). I got shavings over my baked potato with butter and fresh herbs hot appetizer ($20). The melding of flavors in the hot stone pot was exceptional, as the heat released that amazing truffle flavor and smell. My dining companion got the egg toast ($20) appetizer, which looked divine while also reminding me of a home-cooked meal.

I was also a fan of the carpaccio ($25) cold pupu from Toyosu Fish Market. It’s a bright cold appetizer that was a refreshing accompaniment to the hot baked potato. On my return visit, I’d like to try the kiawe-smoked salmon with local poached egg ($25) or Miyazaki A5 wagyu tartare ($50) appetizers.

My New Zealand lamb entree ($78) was perfectly cooked, the gamey flavor marrying sumptuously with the Kaiulani Spices seasoning. It’s hard to get lamb done right, but the expert chefs behind the night’s dish nailed it.

My eyes immediately went to the lamb, but other tantalizing main selections include a USDA prime rib-eye steak with pomme frites ($50), an Australian duck topped with foie gras ($68), and Japanese abalone ($200) that’s steamed and seared and finished with an abalone liver glaze.

There’s something truly indulgent about shaved truffles over pasta. My dining companions got cacio e pepe ($28) and the spicy arrabbiata ($28), and I sat there salivating over the lovely smells emanating from their noodle dishes as I chomped down on my lamb.

Finally, my favorite part of the evening: dessert. I’d recommend the homemade vanilla ice cream with white truffle honey ($12). The honey gives the dish an almost warm depth of flavor that pairs nicely with the cold ice cream. And, the best part? It’s a single serving, which means there’s always room for it no matter how full you think you are. We also got the hazelnut semifreddo ($15), and while I’m not a fan of hazelnut, everyone else sang the dish’s praises.

The phrase I’d use to describe Margotto is “deceptively sized in the best way possible.” Glance at the restaurant from Piikoi Street, and it looks like a tiny hole in the wall, but enter its doors and you’ll find yourself transported to a beautifully decorated and spacious dining area that also has private booths for intimate gatherings. And while the dishes looked small on the plates, I ended the evening quite full. Part of that is due to the fact that I was able to slow down and fully savor each bite, which is how it should be (not inhaling it as fast as I can because I have the baby). Eating should be about enjoying an overall satisfying experience, and from the food to the ambiance to the service, Margotto does it all beautifully.

Margotto Hawaii

514 Piikoi St., Honolulu

808-592-8500

margotto-hawaii.com

Instagram: @margotto.hawaii

5-10:30 p.m.;closed Wednesdays

• Food: 5/5

• Price: $$$$

• Ambiance: 5/5

• Service: 5/5

• Parking: small lot on the side of the restaurant (Hopaka Street) or metered street parking

Nicole Monton is the managing editor of Crave and contributing editor for Kaka‘ako VERT magazine. Follow her on social media (@nicmonton).