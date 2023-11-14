Shoyu stars in this stir-fry

The Chinese American stir-fry dish, pepper steak, celebrates the oft-maligned green bell pepper in all its savory, vegetal glory. In this version, thin slices of flank or skirt steak, marinated in a flavorful mix of soy sauce, honey and black pepper cook up beautifully tender yet burnished and caramelized at the edges. Be sure to chop all of your vegetables before you start cooking, since time at the stove is hot and fast with this easy recipe.

Pepper Steak

Ingredients:

• 1 pound beef flank or skirt steak (see Tip)

• 1 tablespoon cornstarch

• 2 1/2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper, plus more for serving

• 3 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce, plus more to taste

• 2 tablespoons neutral oil, plus more for stir-frying

• 2 medium fresh green bell peppers or Cubanelle peppers, cut into 1-inch pieces

• 1 medium yellow onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

• 3 garlic cloves, crushed and thinly sliced

• 1 (1 1/2-inch) piece ginger, peeled, crushed and thinly sliced

• Salt

• 1/4 cup Shaoxing wine or dry sherry

• 2 tablespoons honey

• Cooked white rice, for serving

Directions:

Marinate the beef: Cut the steak into 2- or 3-inch-wide pieces along the grain, then cut into thin slices against the grain. In a bowl, combine the steak, cornstarch, black pepper, 2 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce and 2 tablespoons oil. Toss to mix, cover and marinate at room temperature for up to 30 minutes (see Tip), or in the refrigerator for up to 12 hours.

Stir-fry the beef: Heat a large wok or skillet over medium-high until a splash of water dropped into the pan evaporates quickly. Add enough oil to generously coat the pan, then add the beef in a single layer. Cook without flipping until the meat is browned around the edges, 2 1/2 to 3 minutes, then stir constantly until browned all over, about 30 more seconds. Transfer to a plate.

Add the peppers, onion, garlic and ginger to the same wok, still over medium-high heat. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables start to soften, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes.

Add the meat back to the pan, along with the Shaoxing wine, honey and the remaining 1 tablespoon soy sauce. Cook, stirring constantly and scraping up any stuck-on bits, until the liquid reduces greatly and slicks the vegetables and beef, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt, pepper or soy sauce as desired. Serve immediately with rice.

Total time: 40 minutes, plus marinating time, serves 4.

Tip:

If using a tougher cut like bottom round steak, add 1/4 teaspoon baking soda to tenderize the meat, but don’t let it marinate for longer than 30 minutes or it’ll turn mushy.