Simple appetizer packed with pepper power

A simple, pretty appetizer, this antipasto can be served in individual portions or as part of a buffet table. Roast your own in-season peppers for the best flavor, and spring for top-quality anchovies.

Roasted Pepper Antipasto

Ingredients:

• 1 large red bell pepper

• 1 large yellow bell pepper

• 1 garlic clove, smashed to a paste or grated

• Salt and black pepper

• 8 anchovy fillets, rinsed and patted dry

• Extra-virgin olive oil

• 8 ounces fresh mozzarella, sliced

• Mixed olives (Niçoise or Castelvetrano), with pits, for garnish (optional)

• Arugula, for garnish

Directions:

Place bell peppers directly on the flame of a gas stovetop burner set to high. Let the skins blister and blacken, while turning with tongs, so the entire peppers are evenly blackened, about 5 minutes. (Alternatively, place peppers under the broiler.) Set aside to cool.

Once cool enough to handle, cut in half from top to bottom, then remove seeds and scrape away the blackened skin. Don’t rinse the peppers, just wipe off any bits of char with a paper towel.

Cut peppers into long 1/2-inch-wide strips. Place strips in a bowl, add garlic, season lightly with salt and pepper, and then let marinate for about 10 minutes.

To serve, arrange pepper strips on individual plates or a platter, alternating red and yellow stripes. Place anchovy fillets between some of the strips. Drizzle with a small amount of extra-virgin olive oil.

Total time: 35 minutes, serves 4.