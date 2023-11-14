Talk ‘turkey’ to me

Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu (2641 Poipu Road) invites ohana to join the resort on Thanksgiving Day for an unforgettable festive dinner in its Koloa Landing Ballroom, with available time slots from 3 to 7 p.m.

Guests will indulge in appetizers such as shrimp tempura rolls, holoholo-style ahi poke, garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and more. Main courses include slow-roasted turkey with macadamia nut stuffing, herb-seasoned prime rib, pineapple sugarcane-glazed ham and Hawaiian-style steamed mahimahi. For dessert, the resort is offering an assortment of house-baked holiday pastries, including Koloa’s famous pumpkin crunch.

There will also be a keiki station that will include options such as cheesy tater tots, chicken tenders cookies and more.

Thanksgiving dinner is $85 for adults (age 13 and up), $35 for children (ages 5-12) and is free for children under 5 years old.

Visit koloalandingresort.com to make a reservation and for more information.

New cafe in Honolulu

Pai Cafe Coffee and Acai Bowls (755 Kapahulu Ave.) recently opened in Honolulu. The cafe is known for its pastries, which are baked in-house daily, along with its beverages.

Baked goods include banana bread, cookies and housemade scones. These scones come in unique flavors like Earl Grey (the bestseller), blueberry, Portuguese sausage, cheddar and tomato basil.

Meanwhile, signature drinks include honey rose matcha, matcha latte and velvet cream cold brew.

The cafe also offers acai and pitaya bowls if you want something refreshing and healthy.

To learn more, follow the business on Instagram (@paicafekapahulu).

This dinner buffet is back

Makana Lani, A Dining Experience (located within Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach) recently brought back its weekend dinner buffet. It costs $78 per adult, but there is a 15% kamaaina discount.

The dinner buffet includes a carving station with prime rib, whole fish and crispy pork belly, a pasta station, steamed crab legs, a cold seafood station (with options like oysters, local-style poke and shrimp cocktail), a salad bar and local faves (miso butterfish, chicken karaage and more). There’s even a dessert bar with a chocolate fountain and assorted fruits for dipping.

Customers can take advantage of free valet or self-parking for three hours with restaurant validation.

Call 808-921-6198 or visit makanalanihawaii.com.

All about that ‘baste’

Pueo’s Osteria (68-1820 Waikoloa Road) is serving up a delicious Thanksgiving prix-fixe menu and welcomes families to come and celebrate. The cost is $79 and $99 for those who would like to pair it with a wine course. It will be available Thanksgiving Day from 5 to 9 p.m. (last seating) and guests are asked to respect a two-hour dining time to accommodate all patrons.

To start, guests will have a wide array of antipasto selections to choose from, including kabocha pumpkin soup, butternut squash ravioli, prosciutto flatbread and more. Entree options include choices such as roasted organic Diestel Farms turkey — which includes sage dressing, gravy, Waimea vegetables, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, yams and a cranberry-poha berry relish — Duroc pork chop and vitello alla Parmigiano. There are also myriad desserts to indulge in with choices such as Italian-style pumpkin pie, chocolate hazelnut torte, housemade cannoli and more.

Visit pueososteria.com for more info.