High surf, high wind advisories still in place today

Both a high surf advisory and wind advisory remain in place for various parts of the Hawaiian islands today.

The National Weather Service has kept a wind advisory in place for portions of Maui and Hawaii counties through 6 p.m. today.

Forecasters expect east-northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph, and gusts up to 50 mph, to continue in the two counties today, especially over and downwind of terrain.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, and can knock down holiday decorations and tree branches,” NWS says. “Strong gusts can make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.”

In addition to watching out for falling tree branches, those covered by the advisory should make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down, be prepared for localized power outages — and consider postponing hiking in the mountains.

A high surf advisory also remains in place for the east-facing shores of all isles from Kauai to Hawaii island through 6 p.m. Thursday.

The NWS says rough surf of 8 to 12 feet is expected along east shores due to strong onshore winds and large seas, which will lead to hazardous beach conditions.

In addition to strong, breaking waves, strong currents will make swimming dangerous along these shores.

Forecasters expect today’s strong trades to gradually ease Thursday and Friday.