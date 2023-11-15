Man, 20, dies after crashing speeding vehicle on Kamehameha Highway

A 20-year-old man died after the speeding vehicle he was driving on Kamehameha Highway in Windward Oahu crossed the highway and crashed into utility poles and a street sign early this morning.

Honolulu police said that about 1:40 a.m. in Kahaluu, the motorist was driving north on Kamehameha Highway “at a high rate of speed” when he crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a wooden utility pole and street sign.

He continued traveling north in the southbound lane and hit another wooden utility pole on the shoulder of the road, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded to the crash near Pulama Road but the driver was dead on arrival. No other injuries were reported by authorities.

Police speed and alcohol may be contributing factors in the fatal crash but it is unknown if drugs were a factor. The driver was not wearing a seat belt. HPD said its investigation is ongoing.

This was Oahu’s 51st traffic fatality in 2023, compared with 46 at the same time in 2022