Hawaii women’s volleyball sweeps UC San Diego

Amber Igiede carried the Hawaii women’s volleyball team to a 25-17, 29-27, 25-21 sweep of UC San Diego tonight to keep alive hopes for a first-round bye in the Big West Conference tournament.

Playing in the final homestand of her career at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Igiede entertained a crowd of 4,982 fans with 14 kills and hit .500 to help Hawaii earn its 20th win of the season and move into a second-place tie with Long Beach State in conference play at 13-4.

The two teams will close the regular season against each other Saturday on senior night in a rematch of a sweep by the Beach in September.

A Hawaii win would earn it the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament and a bye into the semifinals next Friday.

Freshman Tali Hakas gave UH some production from the outside with 12 kills and four digs and middle Kennedi Evans hit .500 with seven kills in 14 swings and and no errors.

Junior Kate Lang had a match-high 29 assists and 11 digs and Tayli Ikenaga had a team-high 13 digs.

The sweep was Hawaii’s 14th of the season and 11th in conference play.

Sabire Karacaova had 10 kills and Lauren Brooker added eight kills, 13 assists and seven digs for the Tritons (17-13, 10-8), who ended their season.

UCSD is in its final transition year to Division I and isn’t eligible for the conference tournament.