High surf warning for north Oahu, Kauai and Molokai shores

A high surf warning is in effect for the north-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai and Molokai as well as the west-facing shores of Niihau until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A high surf advisory is also in effect for the west-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai and Molokai and the north-facing shores of Maui.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu reports a large north-northwest swell will rise rapidly tonight and early Monday to bring “dangerously high surf” of nearly 25 feet to the north and west shores of affected islands. The swell is expected to gradually diminish and turn more northerly on Tuesday.

“Stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts. Large breaking surf, significant shore break, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous,” according to the forecast.