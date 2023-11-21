comscore Man, 44, arrested in Nuuanu shooting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 44, arrested in Nuuanu shooting

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
Honolulu police arrested a 44-year-old man yesterday afternoon in connection with the Oct. 20 shooting of a 32-year-old man in Nuuanu.

On Oct. 20 at about 7:26 p.m., the 32-year-old was shot “multiple times and transported to a local hospital in critical condition,” according to Honolulu police. What prompted the shooting and what relation, if any the two men have to one another, was not clear.

“Through investigation, the suspect was identified, located and subsequently arrested” Monday at 3:48 p.m. No charges have yet been filed in the shooting.

Looking Back

