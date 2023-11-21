These fruits sold in Hawaii are recalled over possible listeria

The Hawaii Department of Health is alerting residents of a voluntary recall of whole peaches, plums, and nectarines due to their potential link to a listeria outbreak in multiple states.

HMC Farms has voluntarily recalled peaches, plums, and nectarines sold in stores nationwide, including Hawaii, between May 1 to November 15, 2022, and between May 1 to November 15, 2023.

The recall only involves conventionally grown fruit, and not organic fruit.

A total of 11 people have been sickened in seven states from this outbreak, but no illness has yet been reported in Hawaii, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One death has been reported from California.

The products were sold in bags branded as “HMC Farms” and “Signature Farms” with a “6359” sticker.

They were also sold as individual fruits with a sticker that has “USA-E-U” and the following numbers: yellow peach, 4044 or 4038; white peach, 4401; yellow nectarine, 4036 or 4378; white nectarine, 3035; red plum, 4042; and black plum, 4040.

Although the recalled fruit is no longer available for sale in retail stores, officials are concerned that consumers may have frozen the recalled fruit for future use.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the state Health Department.

Listeria can also cause pregnancy loss, premature births, or a life-threatening infection in newborns, according to CDC. For those ages 65 and older, listeria often results in hospitalization and sometimes death.

Symptoms, which usually start within two weeks after consumption of contaminated food, include fever, body aches, and tiredeness and may also include headaches, stiffness, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Consumers concerned about a potential illness should contact a physician.

Officials are urging consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers for the recalled fruit, not consume it, and discard it. Refrigerators, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled fruit should also be cleaned.

Contact HMC Farms at 844-483-3867 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time (3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hawaii time) Mondays to Fridays if you have further questions.