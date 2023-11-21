A refreshing fruit dessert

For dessert, a simple fruit salad like this one after a meal is always welcome, refreshing and palate-cleansing. The only real challenge is peeling the oranges with a sharp knife, leaving them spherical and ready to cut into thin slices. Want to doll it up? Surround the platter with medjool dates or honey dates and serve with almond or walnut cookies.

Orange Salad With Pomegranate

Ingredients:

• 4 large navel oranges

• 1/4 cup pomegranate arils

• 1 tablespoon orange flower water

• Powdered sugar for dusting (optional)

• 2 teaspoons chopped pistachios (optional)

Directions:

Using a sharp knife, carefully peel the oranges so they are naked and spherical. To do so, cut a thin slice from the bottom of the orange so it can rest flat on a cutting board. Remove peel in wide strips, starting at the top.

Slice oranges crosswise into 1/8-inch-thick rounds. Arrange overlapping slices on a platter or individual plates. Top with pomegranate arils. Sprinkle the orange flower water over everything. Wrap and chill for an hour if possible or keep in a cool spot. Just before serving, dust orang es with a small amount of powdered sugar and pistachios, if using.

Total time: 15 minutes, plus chilling, serves 4-6.