Flood advisory extended for Oahu

An earlier flood advisory for Oahu has been extended through 9:45 a.m. today.
Radar at 6:17 a.m. showed continued moderate-to-heavy rain over the Koolau mountains with occasional heavier showers falling at rates up to 2 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Waikane, Ahuimanu, Aiea, Halawa, Pearl City, Kaaawa, Kaneohe, Moanalua, Salt Lake, Kalihi, Punaluu, Mililani, Kaneohe Marine Base, Maunawili, Wahiawa, Manoa and Kailua.
This advisory may need to be extended if flooding persists, weather officials said.
