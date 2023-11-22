comscore Flood advisory extended for Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Flood advisory extended for Oahu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE A flood advisory has been extended for Oahu this morning.

    NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

    A flood advisory has been extended for Oahu this morning.

An earlier flood advisory for Oahu has been extended through 9:45 a.m. today.

Radar at 6:17 a.m. showed continued moderate-to-heavy rain over the Koolau mountains with occasional heavier showers falling at rates up to 2 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Waikane, Ahuimanu, Aiea, Halawa, Pearl City, Kaaawa, Kaneohe, Moanalua, Salt Lake, Kalihi, Punaluu, Mililani, Kaneohe Marine Base, Maunawili, Wahiawa, Manoa and Kailua.

This advisory may need to be extended if flooding persists, weather officials said.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Maui wildfire survivors want mayor to convert vacation rentals into housing

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up