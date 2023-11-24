High surf warning in effect for north, west shores of smaller islands

A high surf warning remains in effect for some islands as tradewinds will be scarce until at least Saturday night.

The high surf warning covers the north and west shores of Kauai County, Oahu, Molokai and the north shore of Maui through 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Surf up to 40 to 50 feet is expected in warning areas today, easing to 20 to 25 feet early Saturday as a northwest swell moves through the islands. Surf is forecast to dip below advisory levels by the end of day Sunday, weather officials said.

“Expect ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, coastal benches, and lava flows creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways,” the NWS said in a bulletin today.

Additionally, there is a high surf advisory for the west shores of Hawaii island through 6 a.m. Saturday with surf of 7 to 10 feet expected.

A cold front far north of the Hawaiian islands is responsible for the variable winds, weather officials said. Tradewinds should return briefly Saturday night through Monday.