Man pleads not guilty in alleged assault on 70-year-old security guard

Jonah Morris, 34, pleaded not guilty to charges that he punched, and kicked, and hit a 70-year-old security guard with a walking stick in downtown Honolulu on November 14.

“The city and private businesses around O‛ahu commit significant resources for private security in an effort to help HPD and promote public safety,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm in a media released. “These people sometimes put themselves in harm’s way to protect others. It is horrible when any of them are attacked, but it is particularly terrible in this case because the guard who was beaten is 70 years old.”

Prosecutors say the alleged attack occurred when the security guard approached Morris to ask if he had stolen a mango from the farmer’s market as reported by a vendor.

Morris has been charged with Assault in the Second Degree, a class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Morris also pleaded not guilty today to Harassment, a petty misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

“The victim’s age allows us to charge Mr. Morris with a felony when he may have otherwise been charged with a misdemeanor,” said Alm. “We will continue to use charging and sentencing laws with stiffer penalties when prosecuting people who harm our kupuna.”

Morris is being held at the O‛ahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $11,000 bail.