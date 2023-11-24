comscore Cotton leads Hawaii men’s basketball to rout of UT Rio Grande Valley | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Cotton leads Hawaii men’s basketball to rout of UT Rio Grande Valley

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:55 pm
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Matthue Cotton drove the ball against Niagara’s Aime Rutayisire on Nov. 16.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

PALM DESERT, CALIF. >> Matthue Cotton buried five 3s in the first half and put down two dunks after the intermission in the Hawaii basketball team’s 76-57 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley in today’s opening round of the Acrisure Invitational.

Cotton, who transferred from Yale this summer, amassed a team-high 23 points on 7-for-10 shooting, including 5-for-7 from behind the arc.

Co-captain Noel Coleman scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half.

The ’Bows raced to a 43-23 lead in the first half. They had eight fast-break points to the Vaqueros’ zero in the first 20 minutes.

After being held to 2 points in the first half, UTRGV’s Elijah Elliott finished with 18 points, matching his season average.

