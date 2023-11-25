Hawaii off to 5-0 start with win over San Diego

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team made history tonight in Palm Desert, Calif., beating San Diego 77-66 in the final of the Acrisure Invitational for the program’s first title at a mainland preseason tournament.

The Rainbow Warriors (5-0) got a game-high 26 points from Noel Coleman at the Acrisure Arena and 17 apiece from JoVon McClanahan and Justin McKoy. Deuce Turner led the Toreros (5-2) with 18 points.

The Acrisure Invitational is Hawaii’s third straight preseason tournament won overall after taking the Patty Mills North Shore Classic and the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic last season. UH is off to its first 5-0 start since 2010, and its first 5-0 start under head coach Eran Ganot.

Hawaii reached the Acrisure final by beating UT Rio Grande Valley 76-57 on Friday, while San Diego beat Arkansas State 71-57 that same day.