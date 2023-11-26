comscore Hawaii draws Iowa State in first round of NCAA Tournament | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports Breaking | Top News

Hawaii draws Iowa State in first round of NCAA Tournament

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:45 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / NOV. 18 Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede (3) hugged middle blocker Kennedi Evans (12) as Kendra Ham stands by after defeating Long Beach State on senior night last weekend at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / NOV. 18

    Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede (3) hugged middle blocker Kennedi Evans (12) as Kendra Ham stands by after defeating Long Beach State on senior night last weekend at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Hawaii women’s volleyball team will open the NCAA Tournament on Thursday against Iowa State, seeded seventh in the Wisconsin quarter of the 64-team bracket released today.

UH will head to Eugene, Ore., where it will play its first-round game at 2 p.m. Hawaii time.

The winner will play the victor between host Oregon and Southeastern Louisiana on Friday to advance to the round of 16.

The Rainbow Wahine gathered at the Stan Sheriff Center hospitality room Sunday to watch the NCAA selection show, which started at 1 p.m., after flying home from Long Beach, Calif., earlier this morning.

Hawaii (23-8) earned an automatic bid to its 30th consecutive NCAA Tournament by winning the Big West Tournament championship on Saturday. The Rainbow Wahine swept Cal Poly in the semifinals and Long Beach State in the final.

The Rainbow Wahine, who have won six in a row, haven’t won a game in the NCAA Tournament since reaching a regional semifinal in 2019.

Hawaii is one of two Big West teams to make the tournament. Regular-season champion UC Santa Barbara, which lost to Long Beach State in the Big West semifinals, will play Houston on Friday in Palo Alto, Calif.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Girl, 11, confirmed as fourth victim of Alaska landslide

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up