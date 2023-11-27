Hawaii attorney general subpoenas 3 Maui agencies in fire probe

The state Department of the Attorney General is forcing three Maui County departments to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into the government’s response to the Aug. 8 wildfires that killed 100 and left more than 7,000 people homeless.

Subpoenas have been served to the Maui Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui Department of Public Works, and the County of Maui Department of Water Supply. Subpoenas “will allow the Attorney General to collect information in a timely manner,” according to a news release from Attorney General Anne E. Lopez.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the Maui fire and police departments, and while we continue to work through some issues, their leaders and line responders have been transparent and cooperative,” said Lopez, in a statement.

After obtaining the complete set of critical facts for the Fire Safety Research Institute, the third party contracted by the state to handle the investigation, Lopez will announce “a revised date for sharing the Phase 1 results with the people of Hawaii.”

The timeline for the release of the Phase One findings is “dependent on the Fire Safety Research Institute gaining access to all facts before completing Phase 1 and a comprehensive scientific analysis on how the fire incident unfolded.”

“Until that happens, this critical process cannot move forward,” said Lopez.