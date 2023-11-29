Woman, 23, charged with assaulting HPD officer

A 23-year-old woman was charged Tuesday afternoon with assaulting a 43-year-old police officer who was responding to a call for service at a home in Pearl City late Monday night.

Tyla Mori, 23, was charged with one count of assault against a law enforcement officer in the first degree at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. A 13-year-old girl who was arrested with Mori on Monday was not charged.

Mori is being held in lieu of $1,100 bail. The charge against her is a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

On Monday night, Mori allegedly “intentionally or knowingly caused bodily injury, to wit, physical pain” to the female officer “who was engaged in the performance of duty,” according to state court records.

“Bodily injury” is defined to include physical pain or any impairment of physical condition.