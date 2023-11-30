comscore Maui moped rider, 56, critically injured in collision | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui moped rider, 56, critically injured in collision

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Maui police say a moped rider suffered critical, life-threatening injuries after he was rear-ended Wednesday by a pickup truck on Waiehu Beach Road.

According to police, the driver of a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was heading northwest on Waiehu Beach Road near Makaala Drive when he hit a moped heading in the same direction.

The moped rider, a 56-year-old man from Kahului, was ejected onto the roadway, and taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.

The truck driver, a 51-year-old man from Wailuku, was not injured and remained at the scene.

At this time, police said it remains unknown whether speed, drugs or alcohol are factors in the collision.

An investigation is ongoing.

