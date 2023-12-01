Woman, 65, in hospital after solo crash in Kaneohe

A 65-year-old woman was taken to a hospital after a solo car crash in the Valley Temple area of Kaneohe on Thursday afternoon, according Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at Hui Iwa Street near the Koolau Center strip mall at about 3:30 p.m.

The woman was driving a blue Nissan sedan when she was involved in a collision and ended up in a grassy area above the sidewalk. It was unclear what she collided with, according to EMS. The front bumper was damaged, and the hood smashed in.

Paramedics treated the woman and transported her to the hospital in serious condition.