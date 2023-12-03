Man, 22, arrested in stolen car, crash case

Honolulu police arrested a 22-year-old man Saturday after he allegedly stole a car and tried to evade police before crashing in the Pearl City area.

At about 5:05 p.m. Saturday, a patrol officer allegedly saw the 22-year-old man breaking into a car and driving away. The officer tried to stop the man, but he allegedly ignored orders to stop.

The man allegedly crashed the stolen car near 1000 Kamehameha Highway, got out and tried to run away before he was stopped and arrested at 5:10 p.m. Saturday.

He was booked on suspicion of car theft, breaking into a car, resisting an order to stop, collision involving bodily injury, resisting arrest, and promoting dangerous drugs in the third degree.

He remains in custody pending further investigation.