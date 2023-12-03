Unresponsive surfer rescued from Pipeline amid high surf

Lifeguards rescued a surfer who was found unresponsive at Pipeline earlier today during a high surf advisory for the north- and west-facing shores of Oahu.

Just before 11 a.m. today, Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel responded to a 23-year-old surfer who was reportedly unresponsive while surfing at the popular North Shore beach known for monster waves.

According to a statement, lifeguards said the surfer appeared to have hit his head on the reef. Surfers and lifeguards kept him afloat and brought him to shore to perform CPR until the man woke up.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded with medical treatment and transported him to a trauma center in serious condition.