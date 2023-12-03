Wahine basketball team routs San Jose State

Daejah Phillips scored 17 points and Lily Wahinekapu added 14 as the Hawaii women’s basketball team routed San Jose State 73-47 on Sunday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
The Rainbow Wahine (3-5) used a 2-2-1 three-quarter court trap to force 26 turnovers.
Hawaii set a season high in points. The previous mark was a 65-51 victory over San Francisco on Nov. 17.
The Rainbow Wahine made 22-of-45 shot from the field, including 7-of-16 from 3-point range.
The Spartans (4-6) were 18-of-48 and 4-of-15.
Amhyia Moreland and Semaj Smith each scored 13 points for San Jose State.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.