Wahine basketball team routs San Jose State

Daejah Phillips scored 17 points and Lily Wahinekapu added 14 as the Hawaii women’s basketball team routed San Jose State 73-47 on Sunday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Wahine (3-5) used a 2-2-1 three-quarter court trap to force 26 turnovers.

Hawaii set a season high in points. The previous mark was a 65-51 victory over San Francisco on Nov. 17.

The Rainbow Wahine made 22-of-45 shot from the field, including 7-of-16 from 3-point range.

The Spartans (4-6) were 18-of-48 and 4-of-15.

Amhyia Moreland and Semaj Smith each scored 13 points for San Jose State.