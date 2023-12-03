comscore Wahine basketball team routs San Jose State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports Breaking | Top News

Wahine basketball team routs San Jose State

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • Craig T. Kojima / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s MeiLani McBee went in for a score against San Jose State on Sunday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

    Craig T. Kojima / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s MeiLani McBee went in for a score against San Jose State on Sunday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Daejah Phillips scored 17 points and Lily Wahinekapu added 14 as the Hawaii women’s basketball team routed San Jose State 73-47 on Sunday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Wahine (3-5) used a 2-2-1 three-quarter court trap to force 26 turnovers.

Hawaii set a season high in points. The previous mark was a 65-51 victory over San Francisco on Nov. 17.

The Rainbow Wahine made 22-of-45 shot from the field, including 7-of-16 from 3-point range.

The Spartans (4-6) were 18-of-48 and 4-of-15.

Amhyia Moreland and Semaj Smith each scored 13 points for San Jose State.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Navy confirms P-8A plane successfully removed from Kaneohe Bay

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up