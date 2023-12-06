comscore Bicyclist struck in Makaha is Oahu’s 55th traffic fatality | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Bicyclist struck in Makaha is Oahu’s 55th traffic fatality

  • Today
Honolulu police say a male bicyclist has died after he was struck by a car Monday afternoon in Makaha.

Police reported that at about 2:20 p.m. Monday, the bicyclist was traveling westbound on Moua Street near Fricke Street when he turned into the path of a car that struck him, ejecting him onto the roadway.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital in critical condition. He was not wearing a helmet.

On Tuesday evening, the Medical Examiner’s office informed police the man had succumbed to his injuries and died.

Police have not yet identified the bicyclist.

The driver of the car, a 59-year-old woman, was not injured and remained at the scene. Police said speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors to this collision.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police said this is Oahu’s 55th traffic fatality this year, compared to 52 at the same time last year.

Looking Back

