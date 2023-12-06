High surf advisory in effect for most north-facing shores

A high surf advisory remains in effect for the north shores of most isles through 6 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service expects a large, north-northwest swell to bring surf of 12 to 16 feet along the north shores of Kauai County, Oahu, Molokai and Maui today.

Forecasters expect the swell is expected to decrease throughout the day and fall below advisory levels by this evening.

A high surf advisory for west shores has been canceled. Surf along those shores are expected to decline from 8 to 12 feet today to 4 to 6 feet on Thursday.

For north shores covered by the advisory, officials warn of strong, breaking waves and strong currents, which will make swimming dangerous.

“When in doubt, don’t go out,” officials said.

Surf along south shores is expected to remain at 1 to 3 feet today and Thursday, while surf along east shores is expected to decline from 3 to 5 feet today to 2 to 4 feet Thursday.