UH quarterback Schager enters transfer portal

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager is entering the NCAA’s transfer portal, UH head coach Timmy Chang confirmed to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser today.

Schager ranks 10th nationally in passing yardage and led the Rainbow Warriors to victories in three of their last four games.

Last week, Chang refuted a report that Schager was leaving the program. But Chang met today with the fourth-year Warrior, and Schager decided to test the open market.

According to people familiar with the situation, Schager’s representatives — led by rapper Lil Wayne — encouraged the 6-foot-3, 225-pound QB to seek other opportunities.

Last week, The Athletic reported that starting quarterbacks had a value of at least $500,000 in name, image, likeness deals. Previously, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said top-tier quarterbacks would cost $1 million to $2 million.

“We’ll be OK,” Chang told the Star-Advertiser.

Micah Alejado, a quarterback from top-ranked Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, is expected to sign with the Warriors on Dec. 20, the first day a football prospect can sign a National Letter of Intent.

Alejado is expected to enroll at UH in January.

Jake Farrell, Jonah Chong and John-Keawe Sagapolutele are the remaining quarterbacks on UH’s roster.

Dalen Morris completed his NCAA eligibility last month, and Joey Yellen has already entered portal.