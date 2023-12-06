UH quarterback Schager enters transfer portal

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager is entering the NCAA’s transfer portal, UH head coach Timmy Chang confirmed to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser today.
Schager ranks 10th nationally in passing yardage and led the Rainbow Warriors to victories in three of their last four games.
Last week, Chang refuted a report that Schager was leaving the program. But Chang met today with the fourth-year Warrior, and Schager decided to test the open market.
According to people familiar with the situation, Schager’s representatives — led by rapper Lil Wayne — encouraged the 6-foot-3, 225-pound QB to seek other opportunities.
Last week, The Athletic reported that starting quarterbacks had a value of at least $500,000 in name, image, likeness deals. Previously, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said top-tier quarterbacks would cost $1 million to $2 million.
“We’ll be OK,” Chang told the Star-Advertiser.
Micah Alejado, a quarterback from top-ranked Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, is expected to sign with the Warriors on Dec. 20, the first day a football prospect can sign a National Letter of Intent.
Alejado is expected to enroll at UH in January.
Jake Farrell, Jonah Chong and John-Keawe Sagapolutele are the remaining quarterbacks on UH’s roster.
Dalen Morris completed his NCAA eligibility last month, and Joey Yellen has already entered portal.
