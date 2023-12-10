Portion of Kawaihae Road on Big Isle closed due to brush fire

UPDATE: 2:29 p.m.

Queen Kaahumanu Highway Junction and Wailua Drive near the 64-mile marker have been temporarily closed due to brush fires in the area. Kohala Ranch Road is open as an alternate route.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

EARLIER COVERAGE

A brush fire has prompted Hawaii County police to temporarily close Kawaihae Road between Waiemi Street (64-mile marker) and Emmalani Place (67-mile marker).

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

“First Responders are working in the area. The duration of this closure is not known at this time,” according to an email.

No structures are currently threatened.