comscore Portion of Kawaihae Road on Big Isle closed due to brush fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Portion of Kawaihae Road on Big Isle closed due to brush fire

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:30 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

UPDATE: 2:29 p.m.

Queen Kaahumanu Highway Junction and Wailua Drive near the 64-mile marker have been temporarily closed due to brush fires in the area. Kohala Ranch Road is open as an alternate route.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

EARLIER COVERAGE

A brush fire has prompted Hawaii County police to temporarily close Kawaihae Road between Waiemi Street (64-mile marker) and Emmalani Place (67-mile marker).

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

“First Responders are working in the area. The duration of this closure is not known at this time,” according to an email.

No structures are currently threatened.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Trump says he won’t testify again at his New York fraud trial
Next Story
Closed salt mine partially collapses in northeastern Brazil

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up