Police ask for tips on Sunday's South Kohala brush fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Police ask for tips on Sunday’s South Kohala brush fire

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Hawaii County police announced today that they are investigating a suspicious South Kohala brush fire that burned 50 acres on Sunday.

Police said at about 12:25 p.m. they received a report of multiple small brush fires on Kawaihae Road near the 65- and 66-mile markers.

Responding officers found heavy smoke on the roadway, resulting in poor visibility and hazardous conditions.

Police shut down Kawaihae Road from the intersection with Queen Kaahumanu Highway and Anekona Road to allow the Hawaii Fire Department to put out the blaze.

Police reopened the road at 6:23 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call Officer Landon Takenishi at 808-887-3080 or email him at Landon.Takenishi@hawaiicounty.gov

Anonymous tipsters may call CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.

