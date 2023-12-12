All Lahaina wildfire zones reopened

All 83 zones in the Lahaina Wildfire Disaster Area completed reopening Tuesday, over a week ahead of schedule.

The re-entry process, which began when the first residential zone on Kaniau Road reopened Sept. 25 and 26, encompassed 2,170 acres in the five-mile Lahaina impact area. Zones were reopened following “safety reviews and authorization by Maui County, state and federal agencies and utilities,” according to a press release.

Entry into the impact area is still restricted. Residents are permitted to return to their properties daily between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. after showing a vehicle pass or identification.

On re-entry days, volunteers from Samaritan’s Purse and Hawaii Baptist Convention assisted residents with sifting through their properties each day. Since August, 663 Samaritan’s Purse and 360 Hawaii Baptist Convention volunteers have contributed to the re-entry process. Volunteers from Kokua Lahaina Rising also assisted daily with medical and mental health support.

“Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters volunteers have spent countless hours assisting our residents in the difficult and emotional process of sifting through the ash and fire debris,” Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said in the press release. “Their support has made a difference for many of our community members who were affected by this unprecedented disaster, and for that, we are truly grateful.”

The Environmental Protection Agency is finishing their application of Soiltac, a soil stabilizer spray, on Lahaina properties, following their completion of removing hazardous materials from fire-impacted areas of Lahaina, Kula and Olinda at the end of November. The Soiltac, which requires at least 48 hours to settle, will “help protect air quality and minimize environmental impact by helping to keep toxic ash in place.”

To accommodate the settling process, Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters volunteers will end their services in December. Residents in need of assistance can contact Hawaii Baptist Convention at 808-264-9529 or Samaritan’s Purse at 808-280-6714 by Dec. 21.

The completion of the re-entry process also marks the transition from Phase 1 response to Phase 2 recovery. The recovery phase includes the cleanup and containment of ash and debris, and soil testing.

Before debris cleanup can begin, residents must complete right-of-entry forms that authorize the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to access their properties and begin the debris clearing process. Those who participate in the government-sponsored cleanup are not required to pay anything beyond insurance proceeds designated for debris removal in their current homeowner’s insurance policy.

More information on debris removal can be found by visiting www.MauiRecovers.org/debrisremoval, or by calling 877-214-9117 Monday to Sunday between 6 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.