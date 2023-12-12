Nihoa Millerbird now a step above critically endangered

The Nihoa Millerbird is no longer on the brink of extinction thanks to years of conservation efforts, according to wildlife officials.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature on Monday downlisted the bird, also known as ululu, from critically endangered to endangered.

Since 2000, IUCN has listed the bird as critically endangered due to its small population size and restricted geographic range.

Just over a decade ago, only a few hundred of the small, brown songbirds survived on the rocky island of Nihoa.

In 2011 and 2012, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, American Bird Conservancy and partners, carefully translocated 50 of the birds from Nihoa to the larger island of Laysan in hopes of establishing a second population there.

Laysan, located about 650 miles northwest of Nihoa, is the second-largest land mass within the protected Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument. It had benefited from years of vegetation restoration efforts, including the elimination of invasive pests.

Those efforts paid off as the newly relocated birds quickly adapted to their new home, producing new offspring.

In 2013, the population of Millerbirds at Laysan doubled to more than 100, and experts estimate there are now several hundred living in all vegetated parts of the island today.

“The Millerbird translocations were an exciting, collaborative victory for Hawaiian conservation and it is immensely rewarding seeing this recognized by IUCN,” said Chris Farmer, ABC’s Hawaii program director, in a news release. “The population increase on Laysan will help protect this species’ future, and shows that long-term support and commitment can prevent extinctions of any other Hawaiian birds.”

The translocated population, marked with a unique set of color bands, has been named ululu niau, which means “growing things.”