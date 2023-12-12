Problem with emergency system forces Port of Hilo to close

Young Brothers has posted on its website that the Port of Hilo is closed today after an inspection found a problem with the port’s fire suppression system.
The inspection was conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard and the port is closed “until further notice,” according to Young Brothers.
The shipping company said it is working with the state Department of Transporation Harbors Division and the Coast Guard on mitigation and emergency repairs in hopes of “expediting the resumption of cargo acceptance and availability as soon as possible.”
No further information was immediately available.
The company said announcements will be made on special gate hours for cargo availability at the port.
