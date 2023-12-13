comscore Lahaina residents to stay in current hotels through holiday season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lahaina residents to stay in current hotels through holiday season

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:09 pm
Residents affected by the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires who were scheduled to relocate to new Red Cross non-congregate shelter locations between Friday and next Monday will stay in their current hotel shelter locations until after the holidays, the American Red Cross of Hawaii announced Wednesday.

In negotiating hotel contract deadline extensions, the Red Cross in a press release said it continues to advocate for residents to “ensure the least amount of disruption to people’s lives as possible.”

“We will continue to work to ensure stability, security and a peaceful holiday season for everyone in our NCS care,” the press release read.

The Red Cross said it will communicate all changes with residents proactively as move dates approach.

