High wind warning in effect for Lanai, parts of Big Island

A high wind warning is in effect today for Lanai and parts of Hawaii island while a wind advisory remains in effect for the rest of the state.

“A cold front will push south of the Big Island this morning,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin this morning. “Strong winds behind the front will be particularly gusty over and downwind of mountains and through valleys.”

Areas of Hawaii island covered under the warning include Kohala and the south, southeast and north areas of the island.

The high wind warning and wind advisory are both in effect through 6 a.m. Friday.

Forecasters are expecting to see winds of 25 to 45 mph with localized gusts over 60 mph in warning areas. All other areas should see northeast winds of 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph.

Residents and visitors in warning areas are advised that “damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines and damage roofs,” weather officials said. “Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”