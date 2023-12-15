Wind, surf advisories in effect as brisk weather continues

Sweater weather will continue for Hawaii into the weekend as advisory-level surf peaks today.

A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. today for portions of Lanai and Hawaii island as northeast winds are expected to reach 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts to 50 mph.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin this morning.

Areas affected by the wind advisory include the mauka, windward, leeward and south areas off Lanai, and Kohala and the southeast and north areas of Hawaii island.

A strong high-pressure system will remain north of the islands a bit longer, keeping the cool, windy weather around through Saturday, weather officials say. Northeast trades will ease to the moderate to breezy range by Sunday before shifting to gusty easterlies through the first half of next week.

Meanwhile, a high surf advisory is in effect for the north and east shores of Kauai County, Oahu, Maui County and Hawaii island through 6 p.m. today. Surf up to 15 to 20 feet is expected to pound north shores while surf up to 8 to 12 feet is expected along east shores, forecasters say.

Moderate, strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous in affected areas. Beachgoers are asked to heed all advice from ocean safety officials.