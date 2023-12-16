Police investigate Hilo incident resulting in multiple stabbings

Hawaii Island police are investigating a weapons incident on Rainbow Drive in Hilo Friday afternoon that resulted in four people being hospitalized.

According to a Hawaii Police Department news release, Hilo patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Rainbow Drive at around 2:06 p.m. Friday, “in which two men were reported fighting in the roadway with one of them holding a bat.” While officers were responding, it was reported that someone was stabbed and that two men were seen leaving the area in a pickup truck.

Officers located a Hilo woman, 28, at the scene, who was unconscious after being reportedly hit in the head with a bat. A Hilo man, 28, reported that a pickup truck with two male suspects and a juvenile male approached him and the woman. He said that one of the suspects in the pickup truck got out of the vehicle and hit the woman in the head with a bat, resulting in her falling to the ground unconscious.

The male victim also said that he was stabbed in the right leg while helping the unconscious woman. He also “spontaneously stated that he used a knife to defend himself,” according to the release. The two suspects then drove away from the area.

Hawaii Fire Department personnel responded to the scene. Both victims were transported to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

According to the police’s news release, as officers investigated the incident, two men arrived at the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room in a pickup truck and said they had been stabbed. Both men received surgery for their injuries and are now hospitalized in stable condition. The pickup truck they drove was recovered as evidence.

Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives responded to the scene and to the Hilo Medical Center to continue the investigation, which is now classified as a second-degree assault.

No arrests have been made as detectives continue the investigation. The juvenile male present at the scene was interviewed by detectives before he was released to a family member.

HPD is asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact Detective Clarence Davies at 808-961-2382 or via email at clarence.davies@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.