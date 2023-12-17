High surf in effect for Oahu, Maui, Kauai, Molokai and Big Isle

A high surf advisory is in effect for the east-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island until 6 p.m. Monday.
“A moderate, short-period north swell, along with days of amped up trades, has prompted a High Surf Advisory for most east-facing shores this afternoon,” forecasters said.
A moderate size, medium-period northeast swell arriving from the northeast of the islands, prompting eastern surf late Monday and likely into Tuesday.
Forecasters said surf of 8 to 12 feet is expected for the eastern shores.
Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous, officials said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.