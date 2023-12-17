High surf in effect for Oahu, Maui, Kauai, Molokai and Big Isle

A high surf advisory is in effect for the east-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island until 6 p.m. Monday.

“A moderate, short-period north swell, along with days of amped up trades, has prompted a High Surf Advisory for most east-facing shores this afternoon,” forecasters said.

A moderate size, medium-period northeast swell arriving from the northeast of the islands, prompting eastern surf late Monday and likely into Tuesday.

Forecasters said surf of 8 to 12 feet is expected for the eastern shores.

Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous, officials said.