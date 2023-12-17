comscore Lost hikers rescued on Moanalua Middle Ridge Trai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lost hikers rescued on Moanalua Middle Ridge Trai

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
The Honolulu Fire Department rescued two lost hikers on Moanalua Middle Ridge Trail this afternoon.

HFD received a call about 1:38 p.m reporting that two hikers, a male in his 30s and a female in her 20s, had gotten lost after hiking for about four-and-one-half hours. The fire department responded with five units containing 13 personnel.

Due to weather conditions, Air 1 was unable to make it all the way to the hiker’s location, and instead dropped off personnel who hiked the rest of the way on foot. They made contact with the hikers at 2:30 p.m., and after confirming that there were no injuries, escorted the hikers to the trail head,which they reached at 5:17 p.m.

