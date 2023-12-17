Public input sought in selection of next UH president

University of Hawaii students, faculty, staff, alumni and donors in the 10-campus system are being asked along with community members to help in the search for the next university president by completing a survey.

“This is the first opportunity for our students, employees, alumni, community members and other constituency groups to participate in this very important process,” said UH Board of Regents Chair Alapaki Nahale-a in a statement. “The feedback we will receive from this survey will be a critical part of the process to select the next leader of UH, whose success is critical to the future of Hawaii.”

The survey of eight questions, which can be found at UHPresidentsurvey.org, will be open through Feb. 15.

Regents set the hiring process for the next president to succeed UH President David Lassner at its Dec. 7 board meeting. Lassner announced in September that he will retire at the end of 2024 or when the next president officially starts.

The board will hire an executive search company by Jan. 31 to conduct a national search and recruit candidates.

A special public meeting on Jan. 4 will be held to approve a stakeholders advisory group to advise the selection committee, “which all 11 regents are serving on,” according to a press release from regents on Sunday.

Recruitment for the position ends April 15, and a final selection is expected in June.