Wahiawa man arrested for allegedly killing dog, harming man

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
A 50-year-old Wahiawa man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of shooting and killing a dog, and striking a 73-year-old male with a projectile during the same incident.

The suspect, who was taken into custody pending investigation, was arrested at 3:03 p.m. at a Wahiawa home for reckless endangering in the first degree, place to keep, and cruelty to animals in the first degree. The incident happened about 2:16 p.m.

