Nevada holds off Hawaii rally

The Hawaii basketball team committed two turnovers in the final 10 seconds to sabotage a comeback attempt in a 72-66 loss to Nevada today in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Down 68-66, the ’Bows’ had a final push after center Mor Seck blocked Tre Coleman’s shot 19 seconds left as the shot clock expired on the Wolf Pack.

But UH forward Justin McKoy lost the ball on a drive and then fouled Hunter McIntosh with 9.7 seconds to play. McIntosh hit both free throws to extend Nevada’s lead to 70-66.

UH point guard JoVon McClanahan was called for a double dribble with 4.2 seconds left. Nevada point guard Kenan Blackshear’s two free throws ended the scoring with 2.3 seconds to play.

Noel Coleman, Matt Cotton and Bernardo da Silva each scored eight points to give Hawaii a 37-36 lead at the intermission.