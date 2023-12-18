Police looking for sex assault suspect in Liliha area

Police are looking for a sex assault suspect in the Liliha area.
Police and CrimeStoppers need help in identifying the image of a man outside the Liliha Times Supermarket.
Police said that on Nov. 20 at about 9:52 a.m., the female complainant was walking out of Times when an unknown man sexually assaulted her.
Police classify the assault as fourth-degree sexual assault, which includes exposing the person’s genitals to another person.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips maay be sent to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
