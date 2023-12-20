comscore Woman, 72, critical after solo crash in Aiea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Woman, 72, critical after solo crash in Aiea

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY HPD A one-vehicle crash on the Moanalua Extension in Aiea early this morning left a woman in critical condition.

    COURTESY HPD

    A one-vehicle crash on the Moanalua Extension in Aiea early this morning left a woman in critical condition.

A 72-year-old woman is in critical condition following a solo crash on the Moanalua Extension in Aiea early this morning, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Police said at about 5:55 a.m., a 65-year-old man traveling eastbound on the extension near H-3 veered off the roadway and collided with a delineator. As a result of the collision, the 72-year-old woman, a passenger in his car, suffered injuries to her leg.

The driver himself was not injured.

Paramedics transported the woman to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
New York sues SiriusXM over allegedly making it hard to cancel
Next Story
Wall Street slams the brakes for a rare slowdown after rally

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up