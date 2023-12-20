Woman, 72, critical after solo crash in Aiea

A 72-year-old woman is in critical condition following a solo crash on the Moanalua Extension in Aiea early this morning, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
Police said at about 5:55 a.m., a 65-year-old man traveling eastbound on the extension near H-3 veered off the roadway and collided with a delineator. As a result of the collision, the 72-year-old woman, a passenger in his car, suffered injuries to her leg.
The driver himself was not injured.
Paramedics transported the woman to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
