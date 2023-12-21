comscore Apple loses latest bid to avert patent dispute | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Apple loses latest bid to avert patent dispute

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center of Munich, Germany, in December 2020. Apple today stopped online sales of two popular models of its internet-connected watch in the U.S. after losing its latest attempt to untangle a patent dispute that’s blocking it from using some of the technology on the device.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center of Munich, Germany, in December 2020. Apple today stopped online sales of two popular models of its internet-connected watch in the U.S. after losing its latest attempt to untangle a patent dispute that’s blocking it from using some of the technology on the device.

CUPERTINO, Calif. >> Apple today stopped online sales of two popular models of its internet-connected watch in the U.S. after losing its latest attempt to untangle a patent dispute that’s blocking it from using some of the technology on the device.

Both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 became unavailable to order online beginning at 10 a.m. Hawaii time, as the company followed through on its plan to suspend sales of them because of a legal battle over an intellectual property claim filed by medical technology company Masimo.

The International Trade Commission on rejected Apple’s bid to get around a late October order blocking the company from using some of the technology underlying the Blood Oxygen measurement feature on the Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches.

Stymied by the decision, Apple decided to stop to stop selling the two watch models in the U.S. to comply with the ITC ruling that will now stand, unless the Biden administration overturns it by Christmas.

Although the online sales suspension went into effect today, the devices are scheduled to remain on store shelves until Sunday. The less sophisticated Apple Watch will remain available in the U.S. after Christmas Eve. Previously purchased Apple Watches equipped with the technology aren’t affected by the ITC order.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives estimates Apple’s holiday-season sales will be reduced by $300 million and $400 million if the patent dispute results in the two watch models being pulled from the U.S. market during the final week of the year.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
At least 15 dead after shooting at Prague university

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up