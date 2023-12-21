Head of Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau to step down

The head of the Hawai’i Visitors and Convention Bureau, John Monahan, is stepping down from the role that he has held since 20o3 effective Dec. 31, and the search for a new president and CEO is ongoing.

A transition will begin Jan. 1 with Tom Mullen, HVCB’s senior vice president and chief operating officer, also serving as interim president and CEO until a permanent replacement for the position is in place.

Monahan will continue to serve as an advisor to HVCB through the end of January.

Mullen, who has more than 35 years of travel and tourism experience, joined HVCB’s executive team in 2015; however, he had served on its board of directors from 2000 to 2008, and has chair from 2006 to 2008. He’s also been on the board and a chairperson for the Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board. He also served on the board of San Francisco Travel.

Prior to HVCB, he led the American Express Travel and Merchant Services. He also served as the Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board’s chief administrative officer.

Sean Dee, HVCB board chair and executive vice president/chief commercial officer for Outrigger Hospitality Group, said in a statement, “John has served HVCB admirably for over two decades, spending countless hours leading what is universally recognized as one of the preeminent convention and visitor bureaus in the world, and helping to position the state of Hawaii as one of the most iconic and sustainable destinations on the planet.”