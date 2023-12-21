comscore Nearly $4M in additional funding secured for Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Nearly $4M in additional funding secured for Maui

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 pm
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM An inverted Hawaiian flag flew over Lahaina homes on Saturday, Dec. 9.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    An inverted Hawaiian flag flew over Lahaina homes on Saturday, Dec. 9.

An additional $3.9 million in federal funding has been allocated for Maui’s ongoing recovery efforts following the Aug. 8 wildfires, according to U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz.

The new Federal Emergency Management Agency funding comes from the Disaster Relief Fund which Congress replenished in September, according to Schatz, and will support staff who have been working on the emergency response effort.

“The federal government continues to support Maui in every step of the recovery process,” said Schatz in a news release. “We’ll keep doing everything we can to make sure the people of Lahaina have what they need to get back on their feet.”

To date, Hawaii has received more than $412 million in federal funding for the response to the fires, including more than $300 million in direct assistance to survivors from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

