Pali Highway town-bound lanes closed through at least Friday

Pali Highway town-bound lanes will definitely remain closed Friday due to a landslide, and possibly through the weekend, according to state officials.

The closure stretches from Castle Junction, at the Kamehameha Highway intersection, to the vicinity of Nuuanu Pali Drive.

The landslide occurred Wednesday about 100 yards outside of the second tunnel, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

“Crews have been conducting vegetation removal today and will continue hauling away the landslide and vegetation debris through Friday,” said the department in a news release. “Intermittent closures lasting no more than 30 minutes at a time may be needed of a single lane on the Kailua-bound side of Pali Highway to aid in the safe and efficient removal of debris.”

DOT said it inspected the drainage ditch above the hillside and found it to be in good condition. Once vegetation is removed, however, DOT will need to conduct additional inspections before it can reopen the highway’s town-bound lanes.

Motorists are encouraged to use Likelike Highway or the H-3 freeway for travel between the windward side and Honolulu until further notice.