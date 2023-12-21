Hawaii women’s basketball falls to No. 2 UCLA

The Hawaii women’s basketball team ended its nonconference portion of the schedule with an 85-46 loss to No. 2 UCLA today at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Olivia Davies led Hawaii with 11 points and Daejah Phillips added eight points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Hawaii finished 3-6 against nonconference opponents including 0-3 against Pac-12 opponents. All three games against the Pac-12 were against teams currently ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.

Charisma Osborne led five UCLA players in double figures with 17 points and center Lauren Betts added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Betts had eight of her 16 points in the first quarter in which UCLA outscored Hawaii 27-6 and shot 60 percent (12-for-20) from the field.

MeiLani McBee, who scored all six of UH’s points in the first quarter on two 3-pointers, made three in the game to move into sixth place on UH’s career list with 118 made 3’s.

Hawaii played without leading scorer Imani Perez, who had started all eight games for UH coming in.

The Rainbow Wahine begin Big West Conference play Saturday, Dec. 30, at Cal State Fullerton.