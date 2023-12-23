Christmas 2023: List of what’s open and closed on Oahu

Looking to do some last-minute shopping or run some errands for the holidays? Check out this list of attractions, services and mall hours to find what’s open and closed on Sunday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) and Monday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas Day holiday. Here’s your guide for Oahu.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES (CLOSED)

>> Federal offices

>> State offices

>> City, county offices and all satellite city halls

SCHOOLS (CLOSED)

>> Public

>> University of Hawaii

PUBLIC SERVICES (CLOSED)

>> All public libraries will be closed on Dec. 23, Christmas Eve and Day.

>> Botanical gardens (View guidelines)

>> Open markets

FINANCIAL SERVICES (CLOSED)

>> All American Savings Bank branches will be closed Christmas Eve and Day. Online, mobile, phone banking and ATMs are available 24/7, according to its website.

>> Bank of Hawaii will be closed Christmas Eve and Day. However, the Customer Service Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Day. Mobile app, online banking and ATMS are available 24/7, according to its website.

>> All Central Pacific Bank branches and the Customer Service Center will be closed Christmas Day. Online banking and ATMs are still available, according to its website.

>> All First Hawaiian Bank branches will be closed Christmas Eve and Day.

>> All Territorial Savings Bank branches will be closed Christmas Day.

>> Most savings and loans:

>> Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union will be closed Christmas Eve and Day.

>> Hawaii State Federal Credit Union will be closed Christmas Day.

>> Hawaii Central Federal Credit Union will be closed Christmas Day.

>> Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union will be closed Christmas Day.

>> Stock brokerages

ATTRACTIONS (CLOSED)

>> Ala Wai, Ewa Villages and Ted Makalena Golf Courses will be closed, according to the city.

>> Bishop Museum will be closed Christmas Day.

>> The Honolulu Zoo will be open Christmas Eve, but closed the following day.

>> Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve will be closed Christmas Day.

>> Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center will be closed Christmas Eve and Day.

>> Hawai‘i State Art Museum

>> Iolani Palace will be closed Christmas Day. The palace is closed on Sundays as Christmas Eve falls on Sunday.

>> Waikiki Aquarium will be closed Christmas Day.

>> Honolulu Museum of Art will be closed Christmas Day.

>> Lyon Arboretum will be closed Christmas Day.

>> Queen Emma Summer Palace will be closed Christmas Eve and Day.

>> Waimea Valley will be closed Christmas Day.

ATTRACTIONS (OPEN)

>> The Pali and West Loch Golf Courses will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for 18-hole play; and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for 9-hole play, while Kahuku Golf Course will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to the city. (Visit honolulu.gov/des/golf for details)

>> Waimea Valley will be open Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHOPPING MALL HOURS

(Individual store and restaurant hours may vary from mall hours. Check websites for details.)

>> Ala Moana Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas Day.

>> International Market Place will be open on Christmas Eve and Day with hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

>> Kahala Mall will be open Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but closed on Christmas Day.

>> Windward Mall will be open Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but closed on Christmas Day.

>> Pearlridge Center will be open Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but closed on Christmas Day.

>> Waikele Premium Outlets will be open Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but closed on Christmas Day.

>> Ka Makana Alii will be open Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., but closed on Christmas Day.

OTHER

>> Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, police services will be available.

>> All convenience centers, transfer stations, H-Power and Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be closed Christmas Day, according to the city. The facilities will reopen Dec. 26.

>> Refuse, bulky items, recyclables and green waste will not be collected Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas Day, according to the Honolulu Department of Environmental Services.

>> Traffic: No contra-flow cones.

>> On-street parking is free except for meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park, metered parking lots and meters on specific Waikiki streets (View the list here).

>> Parking will be restricted in Kailua and Lanikai between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Dec. 25 in the following areas: Shoulders and cross-streets connecting Mokulua and Aalapapa Drives in Lanikai and Makalii Place in Kailua, according to the city Department of Transportation Services.

>> TheBus is operating on a Sunday schedule (View the schedule).

>> The Skyline is operating on a city holiday schedule from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (View the schedule).

>> The U.S. Postal Service is closed Christmas Day and regular mail will not be delivered, according to its website. Visit the USPS locator to check on Christmas hours for the location nearest you.

>> Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office is closed.