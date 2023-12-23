comscore Small plane crashes in Kahului; no injuries reported | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Small plane crashes in Kahului; no injuries reported

  • Today
A single-engine Cessna 172 aircraft crashed after takeoff from Kahului Airport at around 10 a.m. today, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Three people were on board the aircraft. No injuries were reported.

The pilot reported engine issues shortly after takeoff, FAA officals said.

According to National Transportation Safety Board officials, the aircraft was doing touch-and-go approaches on the runway when it experienced a loss of engine power. The aircraft made a forced landing and became inverted after the landing, NTSB said.

